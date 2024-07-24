Long ban and suspended jail sentence for driver who failed to give breath sample in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Przemek Kopanski, aged 36, was asked to do a breathalyser test by officers in Shrewsbury on May 13 this year, but did not do so.

Kopanski, of East Avenue, Donnington, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He was handed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for three years.

Kopanski was also ordered to pay £400 in prosecution costs and a £154 victim surcharge. He will pay in £25 instalments starting from next month.