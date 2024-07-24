Drink driver 'probably too drunk to walk' was caught right outside Telford police station

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Filip Walkowski, aged 36, got behind the wheel of his Volvo XC90 4x4 after having a row with his girlfriend on May 11.

Telford Magistrates Court heard how he drove on roads around Telford and was observed by police braking when he did not need to and steering "all over the road".

When officers had seen enough, they turned on their blue lights and pulled Walkowski over outside the West Mercia Police headquarters in Malinsgate.

A breath sample was taken, which found Walkowski had 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was more than twice the legal limit in England and Wales of 35mcg.