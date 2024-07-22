Police issue new appeal as they investigate Telford fire that destroyed cars

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A total of seven vehicles were damaged after the blaze was ignited on Gower Street Trading Estate, in Telford, at around 1.10am on Sunday, June 23.

A spokesperson for Telford Police said: "Police are appealing for information following a fire in Telford on Sunday 23 June which left seven vehicles damaged.

"Officers would like to identify a man was that seen leaving the trading estate on foot in the direction of The Timbers in St Georges, as they believe he may be able to help with enquiries."

The fire raging at the trading estate. Photo: Ben Allen

Anyone with information, or CCTV footage, is asked to call 07977180974 or email corey.nicholls@westmercia.police.uk.

Firefighters and police had rushed to the Gower Street Trading Estate at around 1.17am following a call reporting several vehicles on fire.

A video taken by a resident showed the large blaze sending a thick plume of smoke into the air, accompanied by sounds of bangs and popping.

Ann Venables, who lives nearby, phoned the emergency services after she was awoken by the sound of banging.

She said: "It started about 1.10am, we heard two loud thumps, like car doors shutting, and then the fire started.

"As soon I saw the fire started I called the fire brigade. It wasn't going very long before the fire brigade got here.

"It was quite intense when it was going. We were all just trying to shift our cars out of the way because the flames were shooting across the road and things were exploding.

"By the time everything got damped down by the fire brigade it was about 3am, 3.30am."