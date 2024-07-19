'Keep the noise down or we'll take it off you' police tell revving motorcyclist

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers have built up enough evidence on the rider who has been loudly revving a machine in the area to issue a section 59 notice.

It warns the rider that if they do it again they will take the machine away.

PC Rob Hughes a Community Safety Engagement Officer for North Telford said: "After numerous complaints about a noisy motorcycle a section 59 notice was issued to the rider today."

He added that riding a motorcycle is not an issue but riding it on paths and revving it excessively is.

"Residents are entitled to a peaceful and respectful life," said PC Hughes.

"Loud revving disturbs the peace and is not needed."

He said they listened to complaints and looked at footage and only when enough evidence was gained did they issue the notice.

"We balance the approach as not to target people unnecessarily," he added.

A section 59 Notice is issued to anyone or any vehicle involved in antisocial behaviour, be it manner ridden or noise emitted and lasts 12 months with a consequence that further breaches will involve the car/bike/scooter being seized.

"Your local policing team deal with crime as well as quality of life issues," PC Hughes added.