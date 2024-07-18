Suspended prison sentence handed down for man who had knife in Shrewsbury town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford Magistrates Court handed down a 24-week custodial sentence suspended for 12 months when Paul Martin appeared to hear his punishment on Wednesday .

The 46 year old had been convicted in January of having a knife at Saint Mary's Place, in Shrewsbury, on December 15, 2023.

Magistrates were told that 46-year-old Martin, of Brereton, in Brookside, had shown 'encouraging behaviour' in getting off drugs and into accommodation since the incident.

But they found that this mitigation did not prove "exceptional circumstances" which would allow them to depart from a custodial sentence.

The bench of three justices ordered Martin to attend 20 rehabilitation days with the probation service as well as carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Martin was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £200, and a victims surcharge of £154.

The court also ordered that the knife be given up and destroyed.

Presiding justice Carol Scott told Martin to "carry on the good work you have been doing" as the defendant was discharged from court.

"Hopefully by the end of this, you can put this behind you and move on."