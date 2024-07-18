Shoplifting mother, 21, sentenced for her part in £1,600 make up raid on Boots in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Kacie Madden, of Arrowfield Green, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to the theft of make up valued at £1,628.82 from Boots in Pride Hill, Shrewsbury, on July 31, 2023.

Prosecutor Sara Beddow told Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday that Madden had been one of four 'ladies' who went shoplifting while wearing coats which had been cut so that goods could be dropped into the linings.

They had been caught on CCTV and the goods had been recovered, the prosecutor said.

Ms Beddow said one of the co-defendants had been sentence to a 12 month community order for the offence and ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.

The court was told in Madden's mitigation that her dad had died of cancer and that she hasn't 'managed to recover'.

Her mother is also 'deteriorating' and Madden had been left to 'fend for herself' while caring for her mum.

Magistrates handed down a 12 month community order and told Madden to complete 20 rehabilitation activity days in that time.

They also ordered that she wear an electronic tag and be under a curfew between 7pm and 7am for 12 weeks.

They ordered that she pay £50 costs and a victims surcharge of £164.