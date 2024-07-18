Grieving drink driver crashed twice in a month, once in 'attempt to kill himself' - court

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford Magistrates Court also heard that it was the second time in a month that Justin McFadyen had been involved in a crash after drinking and had committed the second offence while on bail for the first.

Prosecutor Sara Beddow told the court sitting on Wednesday that fifty-year-old McFadyen had crashed the Ford Transit into street furniture on Harlescott Lane, Shrewsbury, at 6.20pm on January 16 this year.

The court was told that McFadyen was seen in the local Greggs store and reported as being drunk by a member of the public

"He confirmed to the police that he had been drinking," said Ms Beddow.

She said breath tests confirmed that he recorded 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, which is more than twice the legal limit of 35.

Ms Beddow said McFadyen, of Chirbury, in Stirchley, Telford, had been bailed by police and went on to commit another offence on February 19 in Much Wenlock.