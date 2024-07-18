Coked-up driver caught on busy A53 on Christmas Eve ordered to fork out more than £600 by courts
A driver who was caught with cocaine in his system has been banned from the road.
John-Daniel Beckett, aged 34, was caught behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Vectra on the A53 at Shawbury on Christmas Eve last year.
A test found he had 635 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine - a by-product of cocaine - per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit, allowing for the possibility of accidental exposure to the illegal drug, is 50mcg.