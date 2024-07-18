Banned driver who acted on 'impulse' to get behind the wheel on A5 gets fined and ban extended

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Scott Williams, of Coedpoeth, near Wrexham, told magistrates that he had got himself a new job away from working with cars since being stopped by police at Weston Rhyn, near Oswestry, on March 30 this year.

The 32 year-old sub-contractor pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan Navara whilst disqualified when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Ruth Edwards said that when stopped by officers he accepted that he was disqualified and had made a silly mistake.