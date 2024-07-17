'People knew something was going on - but I'm confident children in Telford are safer now'

Tom Crowther KC was speaking two years on from the publication of his harrowing report into child sexual exploitation (CSE) in Telford.

His initial report concluded that more than 1,000 children had been victims of sickening abuse that "thrived unchecked" for decades.

In a review of the progress on the recommendations made in the 2022 report Mr Crowther KC said children are safer and that people should be 'proud' of the town.

The two-year review is his final check on the actions taken following his findings, and he said it had always been essential that the inquiry led to concrete, tangible actions.

He said: "I didn't want this to be one of those inquiries that gets shelved, everyone says 'we are sorry' and nothing happens. We wanted to make sure it is embedded."

Speaking to the Shropshire Star following his two-year update he said he was confident the measures needed to prevent a repeat of the failings which let down hundreds of children are now in place in multiple organisations and procedures across the borough.

He said that actions now meant CSE can be identified and acted upon, that people are no longer worried about reporting concerns, and that those raising concerns will be listened to.

Asked if he was confident children in the town are now safer, he said: "I really am. I don't ever want to say that there will be no exploitation because I have always taken the view there can be exploitation anywhere because it is crime and you can't solve crime.

"But children will be safer because the concerns of parents, teachers, and the community will now be listened to because there is now a structure for listening at every level."

Inquiry chairman Tom Crowther KC

Mr Crowther said that 'strong personalities' at Telford & Wrekin Council, and from three survivors working on the recommendations with the authority, had driven the initial response to his report.

But he said he believed that the processes have been put in place to ensure CSE will be spotted and acted upon.

He gave the example of the way schools in the borough have taken on 'CSE leads', who meet with police and the council's CATE (Children Abused Through Exploitation) team to discuss concerns – and how in the past people were put off voicing those worries.

He said: "In the 1990s you had people in schools saying 'there is something wrong there' and they were told 'you cannot make that sort of complaint about people'. Kids just carried on getting exploited – now there is a network between schools, between CSE leads in schools.

"They not only speak to each other but the police are in CSE meetings, the council's CATE team have representation in the meetings, so if there's a concern it is immediately disseminated without anyone worried they are speaking unduly or improperly."

Mr Crowther QC said that the change in removing the blocks on people 'speaking up' had been a significant factor in addressing CSE in the town.

He said: "People also knew that something was going on that shouldn't be going on but as we know from the original report, high ranks of the police were ignoring it, the council had no proper response, until the mid 2000s when you had individual police officers and youth workers saying 'we are not going to stand for this' and putting themselves at career risk and personal risk to do so.

"But I now feel there is a change, that people with these concerns have a way to raise them."

Mr Crowther said that it was important for other towns to recognise the issue of CSE before being forced into action, saying it is "not a function of time or place or makeup of the community".

He said: "The message is 'do not think it could not happen here'. It can happen anywhere. Particularly now as CSE has moved so online, but do not think the traditional model is going away anytime soon."

He also urged other towns and cities to proactively look at the work carried out in Telford.

He said: "Looking at what Telford has done in terms of listening to children and I do not see why any other town would think they do not need to do that."

Mr Crowther KC has specifically reserved praise for the three survivors who have worked with the council on its response to the report.

In the update he described the results of their efforts as inspiring.

He said: "Putting aside what must have been life changing hurt, rage, and the feeling of being ignored for decades and to be able to engage with the council, the police and those other agencies, and do so in a spirit of protecting the kids of today and kids of the future really speaks of the best of humanity."

The KC spoke of the importance of the inquiry's work – and said he hoped the people of the town have been reassured.

He said: "It has been an absolute privilege to do it. It has been the most important work I have ever done and it is probably the most important work I will ever do."

He added: "I hope the people who live and work in Telford are reassured by what is being done, and they should be proud of Telford now."