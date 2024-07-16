West Mercia Police officer charged with rape due in court

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

David Parsons, 28, a police constable based in South Worcestershire Local Policing Area, is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court later today.

West Mercia Police said that the charge relates to an incident off-duty and the officer is currently suspended.

A statement from the force said: "Victims of sexual offences have lifetime anonymity and it is an offence under the Sexual Offences Act to identify, whether directly or indirectly, the victim of a sexual offence.

"Due to on-going court proceedings we will not make any further comment in relation to the case, however, will do so when we are able when court proceedings have concluded."

Earlier this year, West Mercia Police joined all police forces in the UK to launch the Police Anti-Corruption and Abuse Reporting Service, which is run by the independent charity Crimestoppers.

The service gives the public an anonymous and confidential route to report concerns about criminal behaviour by individuals in policing.

Reports can be made online or by calling 0800 085 0000.