Teen who took his mum's car and crashed it sentenced in court

Jamie Andrew Rushton bashed the Ford Focus into the back of a Mazda CX30 in High Street, Hadley, in Telford, on February 14, 2024, before reversing off, a court heard.

Prosecutor Tom Wickstead told Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday that 18-year-old Rushton admitted to his mum that he took her car off the drive and damaged it.

Rushton, of Stonedale, in Sutton Hill, was in court to be sentenced after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage of less than £5,000 to the Focus and the other car being driven by a Mr Whittaker.

He had also been driving without a licence, without insurance and without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop after a road accident and failing to report it.