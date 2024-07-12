'It is not justice for Charlotte' – Father devastated after dangerous driver's open prison move

Neil Hope said he was angry and frustrated at the decisions taken by the prison service and the way the case has been handled.

Mr Hope's daughter, Charlotte, died on April 9, 2022, after a BMW driven by Ashley Kosciekoswki hit her VW Polo head-on.

Kosciekoswki had overtaken three cars at 80mph before losing control as he went into a bend on the A53 at Upper Astley, between Shawbury and Shrewsbury.

Other oncoming vehicles were forced to take evasive action but tragedy struck when he smashed into Charlotte's vehicle.

Charlotte Hope on a visit to Kenya.

The trainee primary school teacher had been on the way back from picking up her mum, Helen, when the crash happened.

Mrs Hope also suffered serious injuries in the crash.