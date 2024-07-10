Telford pervert caught out by paedophile hunters having sex chats with '13-year-old girls'

Daniel Herbert, aged 29, sent pictures of his private parts to one for the 'girls' and asked the other for pictures of her which he could pleasure himself to.

However, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that rather than speaking to two young teens, Herbert was in fact speaking to two adult women from different paedophile hunter groups, both running decoy profiles aimed at catching predators.

Herbert contacted both profiles in February last year, with both 'girls' telling him they were 13 early on in the chats. However, he continued the discussion, turning things sexual.

One of the hunters ran a profile with Lexi being the name of the fake 13-year-old. Herbert contacted her through the Wink dating app.

He encouraged "Lexi" to pleasure herself and sent two pictures of his private parts.

The other paedophile hunter ran a profile named 'Summer'. Herbert asked 'Summer' to send pictures of herself for him to pleasure himself to. He told her he was "aroused" and made other lewd, sexually suggestive comments.