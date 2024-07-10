Watch: Moment child rapist reached 111mph on M54 to abuse teenage girl in Telford

Yasser Mahmood filmed himself driving an Audi A6 at high speed along the M54 as he made his way from his home to Telford, where he raped and sexually abused his teenage victim in the spring of 2022.

Mahmood and Stevan Marston, both 35, were jailed for nine and nine-and-a-half years respectively on Monday for the abuse the inflicted on their young victim.

Marston was found guilty of causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, assaulting a female aged 13 and over by penetration and possession of the class A drug cocaine; while Mahmood was convicted of rape, causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and dangerous driving.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that the girl was invited to an address in Telford where she was sexually assaulted and raped. Mahmood travelled to the property from his home in Abbots Road, Sparkbrook, Birmingham, filming himself driving at up to 111mph on the M54.