Telford thief stole booze worth more than £600 including expensive Grey Goose vodka

Jordan Cove, aged 26, also lifted 10 bottles of Jack Daniels as well as bottles of Courvoisier cognac and Monkey Shoulder whiskey from Sainsbury's in Mill Heath Road, Wombourne, south Staffordshire on September 13 last year.

The total value of his haul was £644.

Cove, who is from Telford but of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of theft.

He was remanded in custody to be sentenced at a later date at Birmingham Crown Court.