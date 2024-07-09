'Excessively loud' set by legendary dance act lands festival organisers with big fine

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Rock the Park (Wrexham) Ltd has been fined £10,000 for breaching volume limits at their Rock the Park Festival in Wrexham in August last year. With added costs and victim surcharge the total payable is £16,381. The company did not attend its court hearing, was not represented and was convicted in its absence.

An investigation was launched following the event where the Wrexham County Borough Council’s environment health officers recorded sound levels.

The German techno band, which has racked up huge hits including The Logical Song and Nessaja in an illustrious career, was found to be playing twice as loud as the limit permitted in the licence.

Other acts at the event included Darren Styles, Cascada, Snap! and 2 Unlimited.

The sound limits were imposed by the council’s licensing committee when granting a licence for the event out of concern for nearby residents, who had been adversely affected by previous events.

Councillor Hugh Jones, lead member for public protection and planning, said: “It is disappointing to see that the event organisers were unable to control disturbance caused to local residents on the Friday night by excessively loud music, despite the specific condition set in advance by the council’s Licensing Committee. Such conditions are carefully considered and would only have been imposed with good reason, primarily to protect those living close to the event.

“It is pleasing to note that this is a rare case as most event organisers take their responsibilities seriously and run events in a professional manner without causing a nuisance. The Council is supportive of events that are a significant benefit to the community and help to promote Wrexham as a great place to go for a diverse range of cultural attractions. I hope that this isolated case demonstrates that the Council will not hesitate to take action where necessary.”