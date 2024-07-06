Fundraiser launched in wake of shocking Telford house fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The blaze, which happened in Hayward Avenue, Donnington last weekend, gutted the property and a man has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

Now a fundraising campaign has been launched to try and drum up some cash for the woman who lived there, Debbie Fletcher.

The aftermath of the blaze

The GoFundMe page was set up by Katie Hughes, who described Ms Fletcher as "a lovely lady I have known for over ten years".

"She has, for the majority of the time I have known her, cared for her elderly mother who had cancer," said Katie. "After a long and painful battle Debbie finally lost her mom just a few weeks ago.

"On 1st July she laid her beautiful mum to rest but just 48 hours previously to having to face this sad day, absolute tragedy struck for Deb and her family.

"She awoke in the night to find her entire house on fire and narrowly escaped with her husband.

"At 60 years old, Deb and her husband have absolutely nowhere to go.

"The top floor of their house has been ravaged and nothing in their is salvageable. They have no clothes, no belongings other than the things they escaped with.

"I am trying to raise some money for this wonderful lady to be able to go and buy herself some short term belongings to be able to manage in the coming weeks.

"Please share and help and donate anything you can."

Gheorghe Milac, aged 39 and of Bishopdale, Brookside, Telford, made no plea at Kidderminster Magistrates Court earlier this week to a charge of arson with intent to endanger life and an alternative, less serious charge of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

He will next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court later this month on July 29. Milac was granted bail on the conditions that he does not go to Hayward Avenue or interfere with six people affected by the incident.

To view the fundraiser visit gofundme.com/f/shocking-house-fire