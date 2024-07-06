'Borderline decision' as Telford teenager avoids detention for hammer attack

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, lured his victim to an alleyway after a row on social media, grabbed him by the throat and struck him twice in the head.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday that the victim ran off with "blood flowing freely from his head" after the incident on March 3, 2022.

The youth, who was 15 at the time of the attack and is now 17, had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He appeared before crown court judge Anthony Lowe as members of his family sat in the courtroom.

Mr Alban Brahimi, prosecuting, said the attacker, who lives in Telford, had told his victim: "I need a word with you".

He lead him to an alleyway where he was asked "what do you want to talk about?" to which he replied: "Someone has said you want to f****** stab me".

But Mr Brahimi said the victim said he didn't know anything about it, at which point the youth grabbed his victim by the throat and brought out a silver handled hammer from a "man bag" and struck his victim twice.

The victim was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford where he was treated for a cut to his left forehead and a one centimetre cut to his face, which received three stitches.

Mr Brahimi said it was later revealed that a girl had kept the attacker's blood-stained jacket, which was recovered as evidence.

In a statement read to the court, the victim described how he was now always looking over his shoulder, it affected his school work and he struggled to concentrate in exams.

The prosecutor said the incident was "not a random approach, but targeted" where he was "acting in some form of revenge."

He suggested to the judge that a detention and training order of between two and three-and-a-half years would be appropriate.