Telford driver who had meth in his system handed lengthy road ban

Lukas Bubencik, aged 24, was caught in a Vauxhall Corsa on Haybridge Avenue, Hadley, Telford on December 10 last year.

A test found he had 21 microgrammes of the methylamphetamine per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure, is 10mcg.

Bubencik, of Crescent Road, Hadley, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle with a controlled drug above the specified limit.

Magistrates disqualified him from driving for 40 months and fined him £80.

Bubencik was also ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and a £32 victim surcharge.