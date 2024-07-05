Drink driver who crashed into historic town centre building avoids jail

Kieran Bradford, 26, had previously admitted aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage of £5,000 or over, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and with a controlled drug above the specified limit in his body.

The incident happened at around 4am on November 26 2023 when police were called to Church Street in Kington following a report that a car had crashed into the town’s Market Hall.

Bradford was sentenced at Worcester Crown Court last month.