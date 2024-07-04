'They shouldn't have to put up with that': Woman handed suspended jail sentence for assaults on two police officers

Katelyn-Louise Morris, aged 20, of Havenwood, Stirchley, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating of two police officers in Telford on December 26, 2023.

Telford Magistrates Court heard how Morris soon after the incident at 11.45pm apologised to biting PC Davies on his upper leg. She had spat at and hit PC Welsh in the face in the incident where she also became aggressive.

Charlotte Morgan, prosecuting, said Morris had been arrested after sitting down on a landing and refusing to move.

Sandeep Kumar, mitigating, said his client had too much to drink and "could not have control of her actions".