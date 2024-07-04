Shrewsbury driver who took cocaine and cannabis failed to provide sample when suspected again

Kirk Johnson, aged 32, was caught driving a Citroen C5 while under the influence of drugs on the A53 at Battlefield, Shrewsbury on September 12 last year.

A test found he had 233 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine - a by-product of cocaine - per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure to the illegal, class A drug, is 50mcg per litre.