Serial Telford thief jailed yet again after stealing swords, laptop and money from college
A serial shoplifter was put behind bars yet again after stealing a charity box, swords and money from a college's till.
Shane Chick, aged 36, has already been to jail three times this year for thieving, and has continued in the same criminal vein over the last three months, including using threatening behaviour against a woman in Telford.
He burgled Wrekin College in April and May, stealing swords, a laptop and a till tray containing £30.