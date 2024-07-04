Shropshire Star
Drug user fined after police discover crack cocaine and cannabis in his home and car

A Telford man has been fined £200 after police found crack cocaine and cannabis at his home and in his car.

By David Tooley
Photo: Chris Young/PA Wire.

Nathan Joseph Prince, aged 31, of Overdale, pleaded guilty to having the drugs valued at between £60 and £70 in his possession in the town on April 27, 2024.

He also admitted a charge of failing to attend a class A drug assessment on May 7 when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Charlotte Morgan, prosecuting, said Prince had admitted using the drugs for personal use.

