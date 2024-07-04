Drug user fined after police discover crack cocaine and cannabis in his home and car
A Telford man has been fined £200 after police found crack cocaine and cannabis at his home and in his car.
By David Tooley
Nathan Joseph Prince, aged 31, of Overdale, pleaded guilty to having the drugs valued at between £60 and £70 in his possession in the town on April 27, 2024.
He also admitted a charge of failing to attend a class A drug assessment on May 7 when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Charlotte Morgan, prosecuting, said Prince had admitted using the drugs for personal use.