Champagne, chocolates and clothes from House of Fraser among luxurious items stolen by Telford thief
Champagne, chocolates and clothes from House of Fraser were among the items stolen by a shoplifter in a recent spree.
Plus
Published
Ellis Sands, aged 22, targeted high value items from shops in Telford in May and June this year.
Over the course of 10 days in May, he stole £250 worth of champagne and boxes of chocolates worth £37.50 from Tesco, and clothing from House of Fraser in Telford Shopping Centre to a value unknown.