Crime commissioner calls for town and parish council views on policing

West Mercia's Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion is calling for feedback as he creates a new 'police and crime plan' for the region.

The PCC said he encourages town and parish councils to take part in his seventh annual survey, giving their thoughts on local policing, share concerns – and identify what improvements they want to see.

A total of 182 councils took part in last year's survey.

The results showed that 73 per cent of respondents believed West Mercia Police was doing a 'fair, good, or excellent' job.

But a majority said they wanted to see an improvement in police visibility.

As a direct result five high-visibility neighbourhood crime fighting units were launched in September 2023.

In the latest financial year Mr Campion said he was committed to increasing on already record numbers of police officers – as well as introducing ten dedicated town centre policing teams.

Mr Campion said: “I believe it’s vitally important that organisations embedded in their community, who have a deep understanding of local concerns, are listened to.

“That’s why I am calling on town and parish councils to complete my survey so I can ensure their views help shape the future of policing in West Mercia.

“It’s through valuable input from councils, residents, partners and the force, I will be able to create a police and crime plan that puts at its heart, the priorities of local communities across the three counties.”