Danger driver who hit 100mph in a 40mph residential area avoids jail

Father of two Kieran Case, aged 24, of Harrowby Road, Wolverhampton, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving of a Peugeot Boxer on Castle Farm Way, in Priorslee, Telford, on December 22, 2023.

Charlotte Morgan, prosecuting, told Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday that police had tried to stop two vehicles that were in convoy but they accelerated away at just before midnight on December 22, 2023.

She said that it was a "prolonged and persistent" case of dangerous driving where a speed 'in excess of 100mph" was recorded in a 40mph residential area.

Case was also recorded going through a red light on the wrong side of the road at 89mph, driving over the white lines and going the wrong way round a roundabout towards junction 4 of the M54.