Woman, 42, ordered not to contact children over police concerns about youths transporting drugs

Dyfed-Powys Police said it had been granted an interim slavery and trafficking risk order against Lisa Meredith, as a result of her behaviour around children.

The order was granted in a hearing at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court.

Meredith, 42, of Trefonen Way, Llandrindod Wells, was not present for the hearing. It came after police received reports about young people visiting a particular address.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it was the first order of its kind issued to anyone within the force area.

A statement from Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The court heard that Meredith is deemed to be a risk to young people in the community, with particular concern that she might be using or exploiting children to transport drugs between towns."

In a statement, child criminal exploitation officer PC Barrett, who led the case, said: “Meredith is suspected to exploit young persons by starting relationships with them and getting them involved in the drug scene.

“There are numerous intelligence reports that identify young people visiting the address, and that Meredith travels with youths to other towns via public transport. Parents have also raised concerns that Meredith is using their children to convey drugs between addresses.

“Meredith has a large circle of associates that are all linked via drug use and supply, all of whom are known to police. This increases the risk to young people associating with her.”

The court heard that Meredith was discovered to be one of the top contacts in an active county line drugs supply which was disrupted earlier this year.

It was also highlighted that she has been served with child abduction warning notices in respect of four children as a result of the risk she is believed to pose to them. These notices have been breached, leading to the application for a slavery and trafficking risk order.

PC Barrett added: “Officers have attempted to safeguard those that have been identified at risk from Meredith and served child abduction warning notices, however her attitude and complete disregard to this process adds to our concern.

“She does not appreciate the risk she poses to these children in the community.”

Based on the evidence presented, and level of concern shown, the court granted an interim order. An application for a full order will be made when it expires later this month.

The order prohibits Meredith from having any unsupervised contact or communication with any child under 18, except for her immediate family or where it is not reasonably avoidable in the course of her daily life.

She is also blocked from arranging or facilitating travel for any person under 18, apart from her immediate family, as well as arranging or providing accommodation for any person under 18, apart from members of her immediate family.

Under the terms of the order she is not allowed to provide a mobile phone or other communications device to any person under 18, save for her immediate family, or to own or possess a mobile phone or SIM card unless it is registered with her service provider in her full name and current address, and she tells police about the device within three days.

PC Jamie Morris, the force’s civil orders officer, added: “This is the first slavery and trafficking risk order Dyfed-Powys Police has had served on an individual, and we hope it will lessen the risk currently posed to children in contact with Meredith.

“By putting an order in place we are severely restricting the contact Meredith is allowed to have with young people, with the threat of a prison sentence if the order is breached.”