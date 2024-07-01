Man charged over cruelty to dog at Shrewsbury pub allegations
Police say a man has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a dog.
West Mercia Police said the charge related to an incident in Shrewsbury on Friday.
A spokesman for the force said: "Richard Forbes of Chatford Drive in Shrewsbury was charged with intentional strangulation, causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, possession of a class A substance and failing to provide a specimen of breath.