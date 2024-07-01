Fresh courtroom to open in region to help with Midlands backlog

The Ministry of Justice has confirmed that the measure is being introduced to deal with a backlog of cases – although those heard at the new courtroom will be Wolverhampton Crown Court cases.

The courts system has been under huge pressure with victims and defendants facing lengthy waits for trials to take place.

In Shropshire forthcoming trials are routinely listed for dates well into 2025.

Nightingale Courts were set up across the country by the government in a bid to try and address the build up of cases which are clogging up the courts system.