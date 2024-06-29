'Behave yourself': Ticking off for thief, 19, who stole phone from Shrewsbury shop worker

Robbie Lewin, aged 19, was with a group of other young men at Threshers off-licence in Shoplatch on January 15 this year.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that the worker spotted one of the men putting energy drink cans in his pockets and leave without paying. The member of staff phoned 999.

CCTV was shown to the court of the victim following the group of at least four outside on a pitch black winter evening, before he was pushed back into the shop by one of the group and his phone was picked up and taken. It was not clear which of the group pushed the victim.