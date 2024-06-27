Man charged with rape following border incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

An incident was reported to North Wales Police in the Cefn Mawr area, near Chirk, in the early hours of Monday.

Daniel Stevie Evans, of Well Street, Cefn Mawr, was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been charged with rape.

A 28-year-old man from out of the force area, who was also arrested in connection with the incident, has since been released on bail pending further investigation.

Evans was remanded into custody to appear before Mold Magistrates court this morning. He was further remanded until his next appearance before Mold Crown Court on Friday, July 26.

Detective Inspector Cefyn Roberts is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.

“We are continuing to appeal to anybody who was in the area of the roundabout near to Tesco in Cefn Mawr around 6am on Monday morning to contact us via the website, or by calling us on 101, using reference number 24000555032.”