Two men arrested on suspicion of rape and false imprisonment following border incident

North Wales Police say that following an incident that occurred in Cefn Mawr, near Chirk, early on Monday morning two men aged 28 and 31 have been arrested on suspicion of rape and false imprisonment.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "Further to our recent appeals regarding an incident that occurred in Cefn Mawr early on Monday morning, we can now confirm that two men aged 28 and 31 respectively have been arrested on suspicion of rape and false Imprisonment.

"They remain in police custody for questioning."

Officers say that they would reiterate that this was an "isolated incident and there are no ongoing concerns for the wider community."

They are continuing to appeal to anybody who was in the area of the roundabout near to Tesco in Cefn Mawr (B5096 Well Street and Oxford Street) around 6am on Monday morning to contact police via the website, or by calling police on 101, using reference number 24000555032.