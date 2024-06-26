RSPCA appeal over claims dog 'hit and 'roughly handled' in Shrewsbury pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The charity said that the incident had taken place at The Albion Vaults, Castle Foregate, in Shrewsbury, at around 8pm on June 9.

RSPCA Inspector Jaqui Miller said: “We understand the dog was roughly handled and appeared to be hit.

“We really do hope this dog, which looks like a malinois type, is okay.

“If anyone has any first-hand information which could help, they can call our appeals line on 0300 123 8018, and quote 01280295.”

The RSPCA is appealing over the incident.

The RSPCA has released an image of a man it says it would like to speak to, who may be able to help provide information to assist these enquiries.

It urged the man, or anyone who recognises him to call the appeal line.

“We’d like to chat to the man or anyone else sitting by the bar, or who was in the pub at the time, about this as they may be able to help with our enquiries,” added Jaqui.