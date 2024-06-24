Sir Keir Starmer's pledge on killer machetes and zombie knives

Writing exclusively for the Express & Star, the Labour leader said he found it hard to comprehend the murder of 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai by the boys.

Mr Seeshahai was left with horrific stab wounds following the unprovoked attack in Wolverhampton in November last year.

“When I read the details of Shawn Seesahai’s murder last November, I was shocked to my core,” he said.

“I led our country’s Crown Prosecution Service for five years, but I have never encountered a case like this. That a murder so brutal could be carried out by 12-year-olds is something hard to believe. How do young children have access to machetes?”

In January Sir Keir had met with the family of 16-year-old Ronan Kanda, who was murdered in 2022 by two 17-year-olds when he visited a friend near his home in the Lanesfield area of the city.

“I was blown away by their determination to stand up for victims,” he said.

“I made a promise to Ronan’s mum, Pooja, that if Labour formed the next government, we would ban the ninja swords that killed her son. And we will.

“But today I make a promise to families across the West Midlands who have seen their children maimed or killed by machetes, zombie knifes and other vicious weapons that have no purpose other than brutality – we will ban them too.”