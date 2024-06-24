Police update after multiple vehicles destroyed in 'deliberate' blaze at Telford trading estate
Police say enquiries are under way following a multi-vehicle fire at a garage in Telford that is thought to have been started deliberately.
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
Officers from West Mercia Police have said they are continuing to work with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) following a large blaze on a trading estate in St Georges in Telford on Sunday morning.
Firefighters and police rushed to the Gower Street Trading Estate at around 1.17am following a call reporting several vehicles on fire.
SFRS later reported they believed the blaze had been started deliberately. Now, police have confirmed enquiries are ongoing.
A spokesperson for the police said: "We were called to Gower Street Trading Estate by the fire service at around 1.30am on Sunday, June 23.