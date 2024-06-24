Police update after multiple vehicles destroyed in 'deliberate' blaze at Telford trading estate

Officers from West Mercia Police have said they are continuing to work with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) following a large blaze on a trading estate in St Georges in Telford on Sunday morning.

Firefighters and police rushed to the Gower Street Trading Estate at around 1.17am following a call reporting several vehicles on fire.

SFRS later reported they believed the blaze had been started deliberately. Now, police have confirmed enquiries are ongoing.

Several cars were involved in the fire in the early hours of Sunday morning

A spokesperson for the police said: "We were called to Gower Street Trading Estate by the fire service at around 1.30am on Sunday, June 23.