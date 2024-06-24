Comment: 'I live in a nice part of town, but the menace of knife crime is all around me'

Today Sir Keir Starmer says he will do something about it. It is one election pledge that we must ensure he keeps.

I live in a relatively leafy part of Wolverhampton. It is full of nice people, who tend their gardens and always stop to chat. I have never once felt unsafe walking the streets at any time of day or night.

But, but, but...

In my 22 years or so living here, there have probably been half a dozen murders of teenagers. All within walking distance of my house.