Flowers and tributes left to 19-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The crash took place on the A528 at Harmer Hill in Shropshire at around midnight on Wednesday.

West Mercia Police said that a 19-year-old man died after his Suzuki RV125 bike left the road and hit a tree.

A number of tributes and flowers have now been left at the scene of the crash.

Police said that they are still appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

Tibutes have been left at the scene of the crash which claimed the life of a 19-year-old motorcyclist.

A spokesman said: "We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage which shows it.

"We’re also keen to hear from any local residents who may have CCTV or video doorbell footage showing the collision on the motorcycle in the moments beforehand."

Officers said that footage can be uploaded directly to the force's digital evidence portal at: West Mercia Police Evidence Portal for fatal Harmer Hill road collision.

Alternatively people with any other information which could help the police investigation are asked to e-mail DL-SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk or call 01743 261832.