'When your honour says he has a bad record, he certainly does' – man jailed for punching woman and snapping table in half

Wayne Unitt was jailed at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting the offences, which took place on March 29 in Telford.

The 45-year-old, of Chiltern Gardens, Dawley, pleaded guilty to one count of breaching a non-molestation order, as well as charges of assault by beating and criminal damage.

The court heard that Unitt was subject to a non-molestation order made by Wolverhampton Family Court in December last year.

It prevented him being around his former partner, with whom he had been in an 'on-off' relationship.

But, Alexa Carrier, prosecuting, said that on March 29 he had been at the woman's house.

During his time at the house the woman had seen him using his phone and believed he was messaging an ex-partner.

Ms Carrier explained that Unitt had responded by saying the woman was 'just a friend', before calling the woman a 's***' when asked if he was cheating.

After being asked to leave because of his demeanour Unitt was said to have slapped the woman to the face.

Ms Carrier said the victim had hit him back, before Unitt slapped her again, causing her to fall to the sofa when he punched her in the face.

He then snapped a table in half.

Ms Carrier said that Unitt had been asked to leave and initially refused to go, before waiting outside for some time.

The following day he turned up with a replacement table – actions which Ms Carrier said were also in breach of the non-molestation order.

After being arrested Unitt denied he had seen the woman and said he had only been in the area because he went to a nearby fish and chip shop, not realising she lived there.

The court heard that the victim had suffered with considerable anxiety since the incident and is "constantly in fight or flight mode".

Ms Carrier added that Unitt has around 14 convictions for 20 offences.

Rosemary Proctor, mitigating, said: "When your honour says he has a bad record, he certainly does."

But she said all the offending had been in a cluster since 2017, showing that he had been crime free for the majority of his life.

Judge Recorder Julian Taylor interjected saying: "I am not sure how good mitigation that is."

Ms Proctor said that Unitt had suffered with bereavements and tragedies which had triggered the offending.

She said he had been taking steps to reduce his drinking before being remanded in custody, and said he had cut his intake from eight cans a-day, to two cans a-day.

That work she said would be jeopardised by any custodial sentence.

She said: "There is hope for him."

Sentencing Recorder Taylor said: "Mr Unitt, you have a bad record."

He added: "Frankly you are now of an age – 45 years old – where you should really be getting your life together."

Unitt was jailed for ten months and will be subject to a five year restraining order preventing him from contacting his victim.