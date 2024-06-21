Three men arrested after burglars raid Decathlon store in Telford four times in two months

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Decathlon on the Forge Retail Park has been targeted by thieves four times since early May, with break-ins on May 2, June 2, June 7, and June 18.

West Merica Police said today its officers had arrested three men from Telford on suspicion of being involved in the burglaries.

Across the break-ins, the thieves stole items such as electric bikes, a kayak, camping equipment, clothing and tools, with the value estimated to be between £15,000 and £30,000.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Pond said: "After working with the store and gathering intelligence it has led to the successful arrests of the men who we believe are involved in the burglaries.

"I hope this sends a strong message that criminality will not be tolerated by West Mercia Police and we will seek to apprehend anyone involved in crime."