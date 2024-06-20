Revealed: Top 20 most dangerous towns and cities in the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

New crime data has been analysed by security firm, Churchill Support Services, to find the most dangerous towns and cities in the region.

The research shows that the West Midlands has an overall crime rate of 95.1 offences per 1,000 people, which corresponds to the fifth worst region in the UK for criminal activity.

These figures add up to a total count of 572,937 offences, just shy of similar figures in Yorkshire and the North West.

The lion’s share of the region’s crime figures are made up by theft offences at 32 per cent and violent crime at 42 per cent.

However, recent downturns in crime paint a more positive picture of the West Midlands, with an overall decrease of three per cent over the last year.

There have been falls in public order offences and violent crime.

The top 20 most dangerous areas of the West Midlands are:

1. Brownhills has a crime rate of 151.5 per 1,000 people

The Miner statue in Brownhills

2. Evesham, Worcestershire, has a crime rate of 146 per 1,000 people

3. Oldbury has a crime rate of 143.3 per 1,000 people

4. Bedworth, Warwickshire, has a crime rate of 142.8 per 1,000 people

5. Tipton has a crime rate of 141.4 per 1,000 people

Tipton

6. Smethwick has a crime rate of 138.6 per 1,000 people

7. Bromsgrove has a crime rate of 138 per 1,000 people

8. Wednesbury has a crime rate of 135.7 per 1,000 people

Market Place, Wednesbury

9. Birmingham has a crime rate of 134.3 per 1,000 people

Birmingham

10. Wolverhampton has a crime rate of 130.8 per 1,000 people

Wolverhampton city centre

11. Brierley Hill has a crime rate of 130.8 per 1,000 people

12. Leominster has a crime rate of 130 per 1,000 people

13. Kingswinford has a crime rate of 129.5 per 1,000 people

14. Stoke-on-Trent has a crime rate of 127.5 per 1,000 people

15. Pershore, Worcestershire, has a crime rate of 124.1 per 1,000 people

16. Bilston has a crime rate of 122.8 per 1,000 people

17. Stratford Upon Avon has a crime rate of 122.7 per 1,000 people

18. Oswestry has a crime rate of 119.9 per 1,000 people

19. Dudley has a crime rate of 118.9 per 1,000 people

20. Aldridge, Walsall, has a crime rate of 118.9 per 1,000 people