Police hunt man wanted on recall to prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police is trying to track down 51-year-old Wayne Matthews.

Have you seen Wayne Matthews?

The force has issued a picture of him which he said he looks "similar to", but with grey hair and a shorter beard.

The wanted man is said to have links to the Worcester area.

Anyone who sees him has been asked to call 01562 826127.

Alternatively, people can speak anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.