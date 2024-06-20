Faces of people police want to help them with shoplifting investigations in Telford
Police in Telford have shared images of a number of people they want to speak to as part of their investigations into shoplifting.
West Mercia Police has shared images of several people officers would like to have a chat with as part of enquiries into retail crime.
The first image is from Sainsbury's in Ketley on Saturday, March 23 at around 4.15pm where food items were reportedly taken.
The second image was taken at Boots on Wrekin Retail Park on Thursday, February 22 at around 2.20pm, following a theft of over £1,000 worth of skincare products.
The third image is from Asda on the Wrekin Retail Park, on Sunday, February 18 at 11.15am where mobiles and computer games valued at £830 were taken.
The fourth image is from Primark in Telford Centre on Friday, March 8 at around 2pm when clothing worth £600 was reportedly taken.
The fifth image is from Aldi in Telford Town Centre on Tuesday, February 6 at around 6.50pm where food items with a value of around £200 were taken.
The final image is from Sainsbury's in Ketley, on Thursday, February 22 at 5.50pm, where a number of food items were taken from the store.
Officers investigating these separate incidents say they would like to speak to the people in the images, as they believe they may be able to help them with their investigations.
Those who recognise any of the people are asked to contact West Mercia Police by emailing RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.