Faces of people police want to help them with shoplifting investigations in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police has shared images of several people officers would like to have a chat with as part of enquiries into retail crime.

The first image is from Sainsbury's in Ketley on Saturday, March 23 at around 4.15pm where food items were reportedly taken.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The second image was taken at Boots on Wrekin Retail Park on Thursday, February 22 at around 2.20pm, following a theft of over £1,000 worth of skincare products.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The third image is from Asda on the Wrekin Retail Park, on Sunday, February 18 at 11.15am where mobiles and computer games valued at £830 were taken.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The fourth image is from Primark in Telford Centre on Friday, March 8 at around 2pm when clothing worth £600 was reportedly taken.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The fifth image is from Aldi in Telford Town Centre on Tuesday, February 6 at around 6.50pm where food items with a value of around £200 were taken.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The final image is from Sainsbury's in Ketley, on Thursday, February 22 at 5.50pm, where a number of food items were taken from the store.

Photo: West Mercia Police

Officers investigating these separate incidents say they would like to speak to the people in the images, as they believe they may be able to help them with their investigations.

Those who recognise any of the people are asked to contact West Mercia Police by emailing RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.