Court appearance follows cannabis farm discovery in Market Drayton

Kristian Gjokaj, aged 29, of Ollerton Lane, Ollerton in Market Drayton was charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug – class B and producing a controlled drug – class B.

The charges follow the discovery of a cannabis farm in Market Drayton on Wednesday .

Gjokaj wss due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

One man, aged 51, who was also arrested in connection with the discovery has been released on police bail.