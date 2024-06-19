Thieves target Telford sports store for second time in 16 days

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police said that it received a call at approximately 3.10am yesterday morning reporting a burglary at the Decathlon store on Colliers Way in Telford.

Officers attended the incident at Forge Retail Park to find that suspect(s) had gained entry into the store and that items were taken.

Police have said that an investigation is on-going.

This is the second time this month that police are investigating a burglary at the sports store.

Decathlon on the Forge Retail Park. Photo: Google

The Decathlon store was seen taped off on the morning of Sunday, June 2.

The store was closed with access blocked for members of the public.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We received a report of burglary at Decathlon on Colliers Way in Telford. Officers attended the scene, and an investigation is ongoing."