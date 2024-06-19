Leaf blower burglar who also damaged shed door and CCTV camera is sent to jail - for a month
A man has been sent to prison for one month after pleading guilty to burgling a domestic garage and stealing a road bike, frozen food, alcohol and a leaf blower.
Plus
By David Tooley
Published
Christy McCleary, aged 31 and of Wrekin View, Madeley, Telford, also admitted stealing a pair of sunglasses from a vehicle, damaging a shed door and CCTV camera during incidents in Jackfield on Friday May 24, and Saturday May 25, 2024.
Kidderminster Magistrates Court was told on Monday that McCleary had committed the offences during the operational period of a suspended sentence.