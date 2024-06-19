Leaf blower burglar who also damaged shed door and CCTV camera is sent to jail - for a month

Christy McCleary, aged 31 and of Wrekin View, Madeley, Telford, also admitted stealing a pair of sunglasses from a vehicle, damaging a shed door and CCTV camera during incidents in Jackfield on Friday May 24, and Saturday May 25, 2024.

Kidderminster Magistrates Court was told on Monday that McCleary had committed the offences during the operational period of a suspended sentence.