New chief constable – what happens now after planned MET police replacement is cancelled

Last week it was confirmed that Kyle Gordon, the choice to take over as West Mercia Police's chief constable, was no longer taking on the role.

In a statement West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said the move was 'agreed' a result of a "change in circumstances which could not have been foreseen at the time".

Mr Gordon had been confirmed as West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion's choice for the position back in December 2023.

There has been no permanent chief constable for the force since September 2023, when Pippa Mills left to take up a position with the Metropolitan Police.

The role has since been taken on an acting basis by Alex Murray, who had been deputy to Ms Mills.

He is expected to continue in the position while Mr Campion restarts the process to find a permanent replacement.

It is understood that the actual recruitment process will not begin until later this year.

It means that it is likely to be 2025 before the force has a permanent chief constable in place – at least 16 months since it last had a permanent chief officer.

It is the latest difficulty in securing a permanent chief constable for the force.

The job was initially advertised in September last year, but Mr Campion decided not to appoint a candidate from the first process.

The role was then re-advertised in November with two applications received – understood to be one from Mr Gordon and another from Mr Murray.

Speaking last week when he confirmed the latest developments Mr Campion said: "I will continue to ensure West Mercia Police is focused on tackling crime and keeping our communities safe. I will provide further updates regarding the Chief Constable role in due course.”