Man banned from Whitchurch jailed after entering the town
A man who was banned from Whitchurch has been jailed after entering the town.
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Scott Mills, aged 51, went to the town last Thursday, June 13. He was banned by a court order on April 28 last year.
Mills, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to breaching a criminal behaviour order.
Magistrates jailed him for 10 weeks. No further order for prosecution costs was made.