Bike stolen from outside college in Ludlow

West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page reveals that a hybrid bicycle was stolen from outside Ludlow College in Market Square.

The grey bike with a red trim was was taken from the bike racks at the front of the college.

The theft on Monday afternoon took place at approximately 4.14pm.

Officers said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

"If you have information this please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org"